A 'character marathon' for SMU basketball: Final 2 games a test of mettle
After a tough Sunday loss, SMU is looking to regroup with two road tests to close the AAC regular-season schedule.
Roughly 36 hours after Sunday's meltdown, the SMU men's basketball team is now in the middle of what head coach Tim Jankovich called a "character marathon."
Currently, the Mustangs are licking their wounds after squandering a 24-point lead at home against Wichita State. The 66-62 loss has SMU in fifth place in the American Athletic Conference standings and a game behind the Shockers with two games remaining on the regular-season schedule.
This week will be one that truly tests SMU's mettle. The Mustangs will make back-to-back trips to Florida for road clashes against UCF on Wednesday and South Florida on Saturday. SMU hasn't been a world beater on the road (4-7 this season), but it does have victories against both opponents this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news