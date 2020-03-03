Roughly 36 hours after Sunday's meltdown, the SMU men's basketball team is now in the middle of what head coach Tim Jankovich called a "character marathon."

Currently, the Mustangs are licking their wounds after squandering a 24-point lead at home against Wichita State. The 66-62 loss has SMU in fifth place in the American Athletic Conference standings and a game behind the Shockers with two games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

This week will be one that truly tests SMU's mettle. The Mustangs will make back-to-back trips to Florida for road clashes against UCF on Wednesday and South Florida on Saturday. SMU hasn't been a world beater on the road (4-7 this season), but it does have victories against both opponents this season.