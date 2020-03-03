News More News
A 'character marathon' for SMU basketball: Final 2 games a test of mettle

Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) and the SMU Mustangs play their final two AAC regular-season games on the road this week in Florida.
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

After a tough Sunday loss, SMU is looking to regroup with two road tests to close the AAC regular-season schedule.

Roughly 36 hours after Sunday's meltdown, the SMU men's basketball team is now in the middle of what head coach Tim Jankovich called a "character marathon."

Currently, the Mustangs are licking their wounds after squandering a 24-point lead at home against Wichita State. The 66-62 loss has SMU in fifth place in the American Athletic Conference standings and a game behind the Shockers with two games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

This week will be one that truly tests SMU's mettle. The Mustangs will make back-to-back trips to Florida for road clashes against UCF on Wednesday and South Florida on Saturday. SMU hasn't been a world beater on the road (4-7 this season), but it does have victories against both opponents this season.

