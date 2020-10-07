The first thing you immediately notice about Pasadena, Texas, defensive end Je'lin Samuels is his height. At 6-7, he towers over teammates and competitors.

At 227 pounds, Samuels has a long frame -- and long arms. With a wingspan nearing 7 feet, he's a quarterback's nightmare when trying to throw over him.

Wednesday afternoon, Samuels, a standout at Sam Rayburn High School, reported a new offer from SMU. It was the second of three offers for Samuels on Wednesday. Houston offered him in the morning, and UTSA offered him during the evening.