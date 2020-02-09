Although the SMU men's basketball team didn't get the win Saturday afternoon at Temple, one fan was happy to get to see the Mustangs in person.

That fan is one of the Mustang alums currently building his resume in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton was one of the 7,615 in attendance at The Liacouras Center for the SMU-Temple matchup. The second-year NBA pro was a halftime guest on Saturday's SMU radio broadcast with Rich Phillips and Scott Garner.

Milton spoke about a variety of things during the halftime interview, including the opportunity to see his alma mater play in public.

"As soon as it came out, I tried to time up the schedule and see what it was talking about," Milton said. "Thankfully, it lined up."

Milton was a second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to Philadelphia. After signing a two-way contract and splitting his time with the Sixers and their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, he signed a four-year deal with the Sixers before the start of this season.

Milton had a breakout night on Jan. 30, finishing with 27 points and six assists in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He's scored in double figures in four of the last six games. In a Jan. 25 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Milton earned his first NBA start and flirted with a double-double -- seven points and nine rebounds -- in 25 minutes of play.

Milton credits his play to the effort he's put in, but he also is very appreciative of the tutelage from SMU head coach Tim Jankovich and his staff.

"Honestly, it started with the times I was putting in with these SMU coaches," he said. "Just a lot of extra hours and hard work paying off."

Milton added: "Of course, just the amount of film and lead-up it takes to be able to perform out there at a high level. It was a lot to learn."

A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Oklahoma, Milton played three seasons at SMU and averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for his career. As a junior, Milton averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He shot 45% from the field and 43% from the 3-point line.

During his NBA rookie year, Milton played 13.4 minutes per contest and appeared in 20 games.

As he continues finding his place with the Sixers, Milton said SMU always will hold a big place in his heart.

"Every time I'm able to watch a game, I'm tuned in," Milton said. "Before my games start, if they are playing, I'm on my phone watching it. I do my best to keep up."