SMU had its first 2021 decommitment of the calendar year Sunday, when Tomball Memorial wide receiver Joseph Manjack announced on social media his plans to reopen his recruiting process.

Manjack's decision now leaves SMU with 11 commitments total, including two receivers in Dylan Goffney and Jayleen Record. The Mustangs still have plenty of room -- and plenty of time -- to add big-time players to their 2021 class.

Want a FREE TRIAL for The HillTopics THROUGH HALLOWEEN? Subscribe today!





From a receivers perspective, SMU could be looking to fill its class with one, perhaps two more athletes. SMU also would like to grab a worthy tight end commit, as well.

That being said, here are five wide receivers to keep an eye on as 2021 recruiting continues through the summer.