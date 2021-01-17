Today was supposed to be the day where SMU hosted Wichita State in a key American Athletic Conference basketball game. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, and the game was rescheduled for Feb. 15.

COVID-19 also forced the postponement of last Thursday's road test at Memphis, which has been rescheduled for Jan. 26. The Mustangs are 7-2 on the year and right in the middle of the AAC standings with a 3-2 record.

With SMU's next scheduled game set for Wednesday at Tulane, here are five questions that concern the Mustangs.