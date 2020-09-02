This week, SMU opens the season at Texas State. We've reached out to Keff Ciardello , who covers Texas State for the Austin American-Statesman .

In our "4 & Go" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers.

This is a big game for both teams, but probably more for Texas State. What will this opening game say about the Bobcats?

I'll be honest, I don't expect the Bobcats to win. SMU is one of the better G5 teams in the country, and the Bobcats are still building. That being said, staying competitive this Saturday would be a big step forward for Texas State.

Last year was a blowout, but if they show that they can hang with the Mustangs, it should be a good indicator on how they'll fare against Sun Belt teams. Beating them would be an even better indicator, but we'll see.





Jake Spavital is in year two as head coach. What kind of changes have you noticed in the 2020 team, compared to the 2019 team?

Spavital didn't call the plays last season -- Bob Stitt did -- because Spavital wanted to delegate those duties while he acclimated himself to all the other focal points of being a first-time head coach. Now that he's over a year in and more comfortable with his surroundings, he's ready to prove he's worthy of the offensive guru moniker that has been given to him.

As for changes, I expect more run plays, which might surprise some, as Spav is known as an Air Raid disciple. I expect a better offensive line and some solid running backs with Brock Sturges, Caleb Twyford, Calvin Hill, Robert Brown and Jahmyl Jeter (if Jeter gets a hardship waiver to play).

They struggled to run the ball last year due to a lack of personnel, with Twyford being the one consistency. Different story with run game this season. Not to mention, Brady McBride is a bit of a dual-threat himself. I know that played a factor in him being named the starter.





Offensively, who will lead the charge?

Well, McBride is the easy answer, because he's starting at quarterback, but the most improvement on offense I've seen has been on the offensive line. Best line I've seen in a long time here. Two-deep is strong, and it should allow McBride plenty of time to adjust to being on the field for the first time in nearly two seasons.

I'm also expecting big things from Jeremiah Haydel. He's looked like the No. 1 receiver for this team. He's been solid his whole career but really seemed to take a big leap forward in year two with this offense. It should be a big senior season for Haydel.





Who are you expecting to be defensive catalysts?

This one is trickier. Defense has a lot of new faces and a lot of injuries. While I see the offense improving this year for Texas State, I think the defense will take a step back.The DBs are a strong unit with solid returners in DeJordan Mask, Kham Winters, Jarron Morris, Kevin Anderson and Kordell Rodgers. Winters has been hurt recently, but Rodgers has been starting in his place.

They also have some new faces at DB with Tory Spears, Grid Isidore, Rodrick Hockley and Aaron Reynolds. I know that's a lot of names, but I expect all to get in the rotation there, barring injury. It's a deep position.

The most impactful player of the bunch would be Mask at safety and kick returner. He's a dynamic player. Morris at corner, a former SMU commit, is up there too with Mask. The front seven is banged up though, especially on the defensive line, so it might be a long day defensively for Texas State.





GO

I really hope SMU-Texas State becomes a common theme down the road. I love to see Texas teams square off, but it doesn't happen enough for Texas State with them being the only Texas football team in the Sun Belt. Here's hoping they sign another home-and-home series contract.





