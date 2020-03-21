2020 has had its hiccups globally, but in the world of Duncanville stud lineman Savion Byrd, things only continue to swing upward.

The four-star prospect is bigger. He's now right at 6-6 and 294 pounds. Byrd is quicker off the line -- on both sides of the ball. He's more confident as a leader, and he's, more than ever, college-ready, ranked as a national top-15 offensive tackle and a national top-100 player overall.

And currently, he's doing it all in relative silence.