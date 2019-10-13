The level of interest since the start of the 2019 football season has risen tremendously for 2021 four-star cornerback Hunter Washington. Since Sept. 1, the Katy, Texas, defensive back added half of his offers.

SMU joined the growing list of schools to offer Washington on Sunday. Washington, who earned his 16th offer, has never visited the Hilltop, but he spoke about the program's direction and said the Mustangs are just as much a contender as any other school that has offered.

Not a subscriber? Try our premium access FOR FREE until TUESDAY, Oct. 15!

(PROMO CODE: PonyUp1984)

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS