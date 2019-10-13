News More News
football

4-star 2021 CB Hunter Washington discusses new SMU football offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

2021 cornerback Hunter Washington spoke about his newest offer from SMU

The level of interest since the start of the 2019 football season has risen tremendously for 2021 four-star cornerback Hunter Washington. Since Sept. 1, the Katy, Texas, defensive back added half of his offers.

SMU joined the growing list of schools to offer Washington on Sunday. Washington, who earned his 16th offer, has never visited the Hilltop, but he spoke about the program's direction and said the Mustangs are just as much a contender as any other school that has offered.

