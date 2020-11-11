Each week, The HillTopics will chat with a beat writer covering SMU's upcoming opponent. This week, we speak with Tulsa publisher Chris Harmon.

In our "4 & Go!" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go!" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers. This week, No. 19 SMU visits Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference matchup. To hear more about the Golden Hurricane, we've reached out to Chris Harmon, publisher for Inside Tulsa Sports.

Tulsa is 3-1 and a game away from matching last year's win total. What's been the key to the turnaround? A few things have contributed to Tulsa getting over the hump. Over the past two seasons, TU has lost several close ball games, and it was evident that they weren't far off. This season, much of the offense returned, most importantly quarterback Zach Smith, and they have been more consistent. While they definitely still have room for improvement on that side of the ball, the defense has been another major factor this season. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie knows how to get the best out of the odd-stack defense, and Tulsa has the players to make it work. Tulsa's big, athletic corners and active linebackers have been extremely disruptive.

The team's had two games postponed because of COVID-19, including last weekend's game. Has the time off hurt or helped the team? Coach Philip Montgomery has repeatedly mentioned that the postponements and cancellations have kept the team from getting into any type of regular game-week flow, but as evidenced by their record, it hasn't hurt them too badly. One would think the extra time in between games allows for more preparation; however, Tulsa focuses on an opponent and creates a game plan, only to have to scrap it a few days before the game and start over on the next opponent. There seems to be a little frustration at times, but the coaches and players have handled it pretty well so far.