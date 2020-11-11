4 & Go: Discussing Tulsa with publisher Chris Harmon
Each week, The HillTopics will chat with a beat writer covering SMU's upcoming opponent. This week, we speak with Tulsa publisher Chris Harmon.
In our "4 & Go!" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go!" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers.
This week, No. 19 SMU visits Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference matchup. To hear more about the Golden Hurricane, we've reached out to Chris Harmon, publisher for Inside Tulsa Sports.
Tulsa is 3-1 and a game away from matching last year's win total. What's been the key to the turnaround?
A few things have contributed to Tulsa getting over the hump. Over the past two seasons, TU has lost several close ball games, and it was evident that they weren't far off. This season, much of the offense returned, most importantly quarterback Zach Smith, and they have been more consistent.
While they definitely still have room for improvement on that side of the ball, the defense has been another major factor this season. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie knows how to get the best out of the odd-stack defense, and Tulsa has the players to make it work. Tulsa's big, athletic corners and active linebackers have been extremely disruptive.
The team's had two games postponed because of COVID-19, including last weekend's game. Has the time off hurt or helped the team?
Coach Philip Montgomery has repeatedly mentioned that the postponements and cancellations have kept the team from getting into any type of regular game-week flow, but as evidenced by their record, it hasn't hurt them too badly. One would think the extra time in between games allows for more preparation; however, Tulsa focuses on an opponent and creates a game plan, only to have to scrap it a few days before the game and start over on the next opponent. There seems to be a little frustration at times, but the coaches and players have handled it pretty well so far.
We hear a lot about SMU's Shane Buechele as a transfer. How important has Zach Smith been as a transfer from Baylor?
Smith showed quite a bit of rust last season after not playing much for almost a year and a half. Toward the end of the season, the game seemed to slow back down for him, and he finished with 3,279 yards and 19 touchdowns. This is the first year since 2016 that TU has returned its starting quarterback, and that has allowed for much more continuity on the offensive side of the ball. Smith has an NFL arm, and while he has periods of inconsistency, he has been a major key to getting Tulsa's offense back on track.
What is it about the defense that makes Tulsa a conference contender?
Tulsa's odd-stack defense has the right personnel to make it function at a high level. Nose tackle Jaxon Player wreaks havoc and is usually doubleteamed, and the defensive line as a whole allows more freedom for linebackers to be active. Zaven Collins has been tremendous, and Justin Wright has been more than a solid fill-in at middle linebacker for the injured Yohance Burnett.
Another key is Tulsa's confidence in its tall, physical cornerbacks. They are often left to operate one on one, allowing the defense to be much more aggressive.
GO!
SMU fans are likely used to seeing Shamari Brooks line up in Tulsa's backfield the past three seasons. The senior running back tore an ACL just before the season. It initially appeared to be a huge blow for the Hurricane, but it created an opportunity for a few others to shine, including Texas A&M transfer Deneric Prince, a 6-foot-1 and 215-pounder. Prince is a fast, physical runner who leads TU in rushing this season.
The Hurricane also use bruising backs TK Wilkerson and Corey Taylor. If Tulsa can get the ground game going against SMU, taking pressure off Smith and allowing opportunities for shots downfield, then TU will have a great shot at victory.