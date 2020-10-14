This week, SMU travels to New Orleans to take on Tulane. We've reached out to Guerry Smith , publisher for TheWaveReport.com.

In our "4 & Go" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers.

2012 was the last time Tulane beat SMU. The seniors have never tasted victory against the Mustangs. That being said, what's the attitude like in the Tulane locker room?

The attitude is surprisingly upbeat, considering Tulane lost by 18 to Houston -- despite having a 5-0 advantage in turnovers and scoring two defensive touchdowns, which is darn near impossible. The Green Wave came out of that one feeling like they could have stolen the victory with better special teams play. Houston went ahead for good with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter and also had some long punt returns --even though they were whipped on both sides of the line of scrimmage for most of the night. We'll find out Friday if the confidence is real or fake.

There are positives amid the 0-2 conference start. The Wave is getting excellent linebacker play with a rotation of Kevin Henry, Marvin Moody, Nick Anderson and Dorian Williams. Defensive end Cameron Sample is off to an All-AAC caliber start. Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt, who supplanted struggling senior Keon Howard early in the 66-24 rout of Southern Miss, is tough and can make big plays when he has time to throw. Potentially, he gives the offense the semblance of balance it will need to beat quality AAC opponents.





The ground game is Tulane's strong point. Aside from that, what will Tulane's offense have to do well against SMU's defense?

The offensive line needs to block well, and Pratt needs to make plays with his arm and feet. Until facing Houston, this appeared to be Tulane's best offensive line in more than a decade. Coach Willie Fritz had been doing it with mirrors in terms of putting up big rushing totals in his first four years, but this group actually was getting a real push before its miserable performance in Houston. Making matters worse, reliable left tackle Joey Claybrook left with a knee injury on the first series of the second half, and his replacements were, um, let's just say ineffective.

Former backup guard Ben Knutson is the likely starter Friday if Claybrook cannot go. The Wave also lost promising freshman right guard Josh Remetich to an injury against Houston. Without holes for a good group of running backs or time to throw for Pratt, it will be a lost cause.





Tulane's defense faces a nationally ranked SMU team that's got some key injuries but still has Shane Buechele running the offense. What must the Green Wave defense do to keep SMU's offense in check?

Play much better pass defense. On paper, this is a bad matchup for the Green Wave because SMU's undeniable strength is going against Tulane's clear weakness through four games. Opponents have completed 13 passes of 25 yards or more and 10 of at least 30 yards, so what is Shane Buechele, by far the best quarterback the defense has faced, going to do?

The safeties have been late, and the cornerbacks -- aside from Jaylon Monroe, who gets targeted a lot, even though he clearly is the Wave's best cover guy -- have been beaten downfield too often. Tulane leads the AAC in sacks, so it is pretty easy to identify the problem. Even without Reggie Roberson Jr., Buechele could be looking at a 300-plus-yard, four-TD day if the Wave has similar issues on Friday.





Is this a game of respect for Tulane? Is that how the program is viewing it?

Absolutely. Tulane wanted to contend for the AAC title and is staring at an 0-3 start if it loses to SMU for the seventh consecutive time since joining the league. Last time I checked, 0-3 starts usually do not translate into anything positive. This is a huge opportunity to reverse the negative trends against an opponent the Wave wants to beat more than anyone else even if no one will admit it.

Tulane has blown two-score leads in the fourth quarter to SMU in their last two meetings at Yulman Stadium (I'm not even getting into the controversial ending of the 2017 game in Dallas), so this is one the Wave really, really needs to win after blowing a 24-0 halftime advantage against Navy and falling to Houston after going ahead 24-7. The question is whether or not it can play well enough to give itself a chance against a team of SMU's cailber. Houston outgained Tulane, 476-211.





GO!

How's this for an incredible stat? Since winning at Vanderbilt in 1984, Tulane has lost 42 consecutive games to top-25 opponents. Wrap your brain around that one. To halt that 36-year streak, Tulane will have to play its best game of the year and do it without running back Tyjae Spears, who was lost for the season with an ACL tear against Southern Miss.

The trio of Cameron Carroll, Amare Jones and Stephon Huderson is good, but Spears was transcendent. Still, I anticipate a much-better performance than in the stinker at Houston. I also see Buechele making the winning play when it matters most.

SMU, 34-30.





