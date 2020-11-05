Each week, The HillTopics will chat with a beat writer covering SMU's upcoming opponent. This week, we speak with Temple beat writer Kyle Gauss.

In our "4 & Go!" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go!" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers. This week, No. 18 SMU visits Temple in an American Athletic Conference matchup. To hear more about the Owls, we've reached out to Kyle Gauss, assistant editor and beat writer for OwlScoop.com.

Temple coach Rod Carey. (USA Today Sports Images)

Starting quarterback Anthony Russo is out for Temple this week. What does that mean for the Temple offense? Russo is dealing with an AC joint sprain, similar to what New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold dealt with earlier this year. The hope is that he'll be able to return later this season, but for this week, he's definitely out. As for what it means for the Temple offense, it's not great. With Russo at the helm, Temple was the No. 37 team in the nation in total offense, and while the Owls struggled to score in the red zone, they were able to make enough big plays to score at least 29 points in each of the first three games. Without Russo, Temple put up three points and 222 yards of offense against a mediocre Tulane defense. You'll see Temple continue to alternate between redshirt sophomores Trad Beatty and Re-Al Mitchell, a transfer from Iowa State, until one of them takes full control of the job. Mitchell is the more elusive of the two, but Beatty probably has a better understanding of the full offensive playbook at this point in their career. If Beatty and Mitchell repeat the performance they had against Tulane, this could be a long, long game.

Temple seems to be stuck in neutral with a 1-3 record. What does a home game against a ranked opponent in SMU do for this team's psyche? No disrespect to SMU, but I think Temple is so focused on trying to figure out what went wrong -- on both sides of the ball -- against Tulane that the Owls probably aren't getting too high or too low when it comes to SMU. I'm not even sure if I'd categorize the Owls' momentum as neutral. I think it's trending downward at this point in time. For the first three games, Temple could at least hang its hat on knowing that it was probably three or four plays away from being 3-0. Then the Tulane game happened and Rod Carey's program was, simply put, dominated on both sides of the football. If the Owls can somehow patch together a win against SMU, then it's obviously a huge momentum boost, and it would provide a sliver of hope in this abridged season. But there's a reason that SMU is a heavy favorite in this game. At this point, Temple might just be hoping to show signs of improvement against a superior opponent.