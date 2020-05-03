The 2020 Pony Awards took place in a virtual setting Sunday evening, honoring student-athletes for their accomplishments throughout the 2019-20 season. Four SMU football players were recognized during the show, which was broadcast on Facebook and can be seen here.

Wide receiver and sixth-round NFL Draft pick James Proche won the Male Perseverance Award, which was given to the athlete "demonstrating an exceptional degree of determination in personal, medical or academic obstacles." The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens set multiple SMU career records and finished with 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season.

An all-American Athletic Conference selection, Proche beat out fellow football teammate Xavier Jones for the award. He also beat out Everett Ray (basketball), Justin Thompson (golf), Grant Makela (soccer) and Riley Hill (swimming and diving) for the award.

Defensive tackle Demerick Gary earned the Red and Blue Award, which honored an athlete who "exhibited the greatest passion and spirit for SMU athletics." Gary, who graduates this month, finished with 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

An Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee, Gary won the award over Feron Hunt (basketball), Philip Ponder (soccer), Piran Adi (golf) and Reid Anderson (swimming and diving).

Quarterback Shane Buechele shined in his first year at SMU and was named the Male Newcomer of the Year during the ceremony. In his first season, he helped SMU earn its first 10-win season in 35 years and threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Buechele, a grad transfer from Texas, was a team captain and an all-AAC first-team selection in his first year with SMU. He won the award over Tyson Jolly (basketball), Gabriel Costa (soccer), Caleb Chakravarthi (tennis), Dawson Ovard (golf) and Caleb Rhodenbaugh (swimming and diving).

Defensive end Noah Spears was named the winner of the Academic Momentum Award. The award recognizes dedication, focus and persistence for success in the classroom.

Spears didn't record any stats in 2019 but was used primarily on special teams early in his career.





Additional awards were presented to the following athletes:

Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Erin Trahan, swimming and diving

Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Mac Meissner, golf

Female Perseverance Award: Ariana Whitfield, basketball

Female Red and Blue Award: Mary Elizabeth Cordia, equestrian

Female Newcomer of the Year: Jackie Nylander, tennis

Highest Team GPA (women's team): Cross country

Highest Team GPA (men's team): Golf

Most Improved Team GPA: Men's swimming and diving

Presidential Award of Excellence: Hannah Miller, cross country/track and field

Female Sportsmanship Award: Kendall Patterson, volleyball

Male Sportsmanship Award: Philip Ponder, soccer

Female Athletic Director's S.P.I.R.I.T.: Holly Lansidel, equestrian

Male Athletic Director's S.P.I.R.I.T.: Eddie Munjoma, soccer