If one game is any indication, the future for SMU's offense is bright.

Extremely bright.

Montaye Dawson is a three-star all-purpose back who committed to the Mustangs on April 4. Friday night, he put on a show in his debut with Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal.

Dawson rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries as All Saints beat Azle, 70-50, in the teams' season opener Friday. He had touchdown runs of 75, 2, 3, 63 and 57 yards.

It was exactly the kind of game Dawson wanted to give the All Saints fans -- and to give as a preview to SMU fans.

"It felt amazing. We've been practicing two months for this," Dawson said. "All the hard work really pulled this off."