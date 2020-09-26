359 yards, 5 TDs: SMU commit Montaye Dawson shines in season debut
The first game of the year was one for the books for SMU all-purpose back commit Montaye Dawson.
If one game is any indication, the future for SMU's offense is bright.
Extremely bright.
Montaye Dawson is a three-star all-purpose back who committed to the Mustangs on April 4. Friday night, he put on a show in his debut with Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal.
Dawson rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries as All Saints beat Azle, 70-50, in the teams' season opener Friday. He had touchdown runs of 75, 2, 3, 63 and 57 yards.
It was exactly the kind of game Dawson wanted to give the All Saints fans -- and to give as a preview to SMU fans.
"It felt amazing. We've been practicing two months for this," Dawson said. "All the hard work really pulled this off."
This is how you draw it up: #Rivals250 OC James Brockermeyer paves the way for #SMU commitment Montaye Dawson to race his way into the end zone for the touchdown— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 26, 2020
Rinse. Repeat.@J_Brockermeyer @TAYEGOAT @DamonSayles @AndrewJBone @PTFSaints_FB pic.twitter.com/3ozNV9WRPW
A 5-8, 175-pound back, Dawson was the third commit of the 2021 class, joining Lubbock Coronado three-star linebacker Izaiah Kelley and Dallas Parish Episcopal four-star quarterback Preston Stone. Dawson in April chose the Mustangs over Baylor, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech and Arizona, among other programs.
Dawson transferred to All Saints this season after playing at Mansfield Timberview. He runs behind a line that features the brother tandem of Tommy Brockermeyer and James Brockermeyer, two Alabama commits.
The result was magic on Friday.
"It just shows what a good offensive system and good line can do," Dawson said. "Put me in the backfield and give me open space, and we'll make something happen."
Originally recruited to SMU by assistant head coach Chris Brasfield, Dawson is ranked the No. 94 player in Rivals.com Texas Top 100 for the 2021 class.