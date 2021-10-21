3 Thoughts on SMU's Win over Tulane
Holy cow what a butt-whoopin' that was. And it really could have been much worse than it ended up being, as SMU had its way offensively against Tulane on the way to a 55-26 win.As Sonny Dykes said ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news