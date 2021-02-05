At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Klein (Texas) Cain wide receiver Matthew Golden is considered by many as a larger slot receiver. For a college offense, having a big slot who can do all the things a smaller slot can do is an advantage.

The three-star wide receiver is a chiseled athlete -- who is still growing -- and his physique meshes well with his speed and quickness on the football field. He has 15 offers, the latest being TCU, and picked up an SMU last Thursday.