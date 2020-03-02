News More News
3-star safety Isaiah Nwokobia recaps return trip to SMU

Dallas Skyline DB Isaiah Nwokobia recapped his latest visit to the Hilltop on Sunday, the first day after the NCAA dead period.

SMU didn't get the basketball win Sunday against Wichita State, but the afternoon was a chance for the football coaching staff to get back into the swing of things from a recruiting perspective. Saturday was the end of the NCAA dead period, which made Sunday a great opportunity for SMU coaches to invite recruits out to the final home basketball game of the regular season.

Dallas Skyline safety Isaiah Nwokobia has had interest in SMU for quite some time, and he was one of a few prospects on campus Sunday. The 6-0, 190-pound, three-star safety, recruited by SMU running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, has been to the Hilltop numerous times, but he spoke highly of the electricity that Moody Coliseum brought on Sunday -- despite the fact that the Mustangs took a loss to Wichita State.

