2028 Houston CE King RB Dillon Mitchell picks up an offer from SMU

In sports, athletes have to be taught different things when they first begin to compete. That can include throwing, catching, tackling, and more. The one thing that can't be taught is speed.

For 2028 C.E. King High School athlete Dillon Mitchell, it was what he did with his speed on Friday that opened plenty of eyes. At the Bluebonnet Invitational at Texas A&M, he broke the freshman national record with a time of 10.35 in the 100 meters. That performance led to an incredible Saturday regarding his recruitment and receiving 10 offers.

One of those offers was from SMU. The Hilltopics caught up with him to discuss the Mustangs' offer.