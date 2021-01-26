2023 WR Cordale Russell discusses new SMU offer
North Mesquite 2023 receiver Cordale Russell is now up to a half-dozen offers after adding SMU to his list on Monday.
North Mesquite High School 2023 wide receiver Cordale Russell is a baby-faced recruit with a man's body. Some may say he looks younger than most sophomores face to face -- only from the neck up, though.
Russell's frame, however, looks the part of someone who has gotten a good jump of training like a professional. He stands 6-3 -- pushing 6-4 -- and already weighs 195 pounds, and his muscular-yet-streamlined appearance makes him an immediate player to watch as a next-level talent.
