North Mesquite High School 2023 wide receiver Cordale Russell is a baby-faced recruit with a man's body. Some may say he looks younger than most sophomores face to face -- only from the neck up, though.

Russell's frame, however, looks the part of someone who has gotten a good jump of training like a professional. He stands 6-3 -- pushing 6-4 -- and already weighs 195 pounds, and his muscular-yet-streamlined appearance makes him an immediate player to watch as a next-level talent.