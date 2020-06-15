 2023 SMU target Daniel Demery talks productive weekend as 2-way athlete
2023 SMU target Daniel Demery talks productive weekend as 2-way athlete

A multidimensional threat on the field, Parish Episcopal 2023 Daniel Demery spoke of SMU and a solid weekend of training.

The weekend was good to Parish Episcopal 2023 athlete Daniel Demery. He put on a show at the Football University (FBU) Texas Showdown on Friday and Saturday at Prestonwood Christian Academy, and he followed that effort with a noteworthy performance Sunday at a defensive backs camp in Dallas.

All while being one of the youngest members on the football field. But with Demery, age oftentimes is thrown to the side.

