2023 DE David Hicks Jr. talks new SMU offer
Katy Morton Ranch has a rising standout in defensive end David Hicks Jr., and SMU is the first FBS school to offer.
Katy Morton Ranch's first game of the season had a lot to discuss. The Mavericks beat Cy Lakes last week, and 2023 David Hicks Jr. finished with a respectable game individually -- five tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hurries and a sack.
Hicks is expected to be a well-known athlete among the recruiting ranks in the state of Texas. He currently has three offers and on Wednesday added SMU to his growing list.
