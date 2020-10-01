Katy Morton Ranch's first game of the season had a lot to discuss. The Mavericks beat Cy Lakes last week, and 2023 David Hicks Jr. finished with a respectable game individually -- five tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hurries and a sack.

Hicks is expected to be a well-known athlete among the recruiting ranks in the state of Texas. He currently has three offers and on Wednesday added SMU to his growing list.