News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 08:36:03 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 DB Jaden Milliner-Jones on SMU: 'There isn't a reason not to go'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Advertising works. Just ask 2023 defensive back Jaden Milliner-Jones.

As a young recruit, Milliner-Jones is beginning to attract attention with his size, his speed, his ability to play multiple positions and his fearlessness on the football field. He now has two offers, one from SMU and another from Illinois State, and the interest in SMU was assisted by what he sees every day courtesy of the Mustangs.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}