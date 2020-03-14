2023 CB Jamel Johnson discusses new SMU offer
Arlington Seguin 2023 CB Jamel Johnson spoke to The HillTopics about getting his third offer from SMU.
For 2023 Jamel Johnson, as a football player, fewer things add up to picking up offers. On Friday, he added SMU to his growing list, which now stands at three offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news