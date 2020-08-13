SMU has kept an eye on Lancaster High School football for some time. Offensive lineman Joseph Amos is a target in the 2021 class, and three Lancaster players from the 2022 class have offers, as well.

Wide receiver Stephon Johnson is the latest Lancaster player to add an SMU offer to his list. The 6-1, 179-pound, three-star athlete reported the offer Thursday morning.

It was an offer Johnson was hoping he'd add.