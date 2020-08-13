2022 WR Stephon Johnson excited about new SMU offer
Lancaster 2022 receiver Stephon Johnson added SMU to his offer list Thursday, and it was an offer he was waiting for.
SMU has kept an eye on Lancaster High School football for some time. Offensive lineman Joseph Amos is a target in the 2021 class, and three Lancaster players from the 2022 class have offers, as well.
Wide receiver Stephon Johnson is the latest Lancaster player to add an SMU offer to his list. The 6-1, 179-pound, three-star athlete reported the offer Thursday morning.
It was an offer Johnson was hoping he'd add.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news