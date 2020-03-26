The first play on the most up-to-date highlight reel for Frisco (Texas) Liberty 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart: A go route where he outmuscled a defender for a reception and raced 86 yards for a touchdown. The second play: A jump-ball catch perfectly timed and ultimately good for a 28-yard touchdown reception.

His highlight tape is right at two minutes long, but in the first few seconds, you immediately get an idea of the receiver Stewart can be at the next level.

And what's best is his still has two more varsity seasons to get better.