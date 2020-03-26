News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 WR Evan Stewart talks SMU offer, wants to learn more about the program

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart has a respectable offer list as a sophomore, and he added a new one from SMU on Thursday.

The first play on the most up-to-date highlight reel for Frisco (Texas) Liberty 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart: A go route where he outmuscled a defender for a reception and raced 86 yards for a touchdown. The second play: A jump-ball catch perfectly timed and ultimately good for a 28-yard touchdown reception.

His highlight tape is right at two minutes long, but in the first few seconds, you immediately get an idea of the receiver Stewart can be at the next level.

And what's best is his still has two more varsity seasons to get better.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}