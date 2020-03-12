2022 TE Trent McGaughey makes 1st visit to SMU, discusses new offer
Monitoring how the tight ends are used is something Shadow Creek 2022 Trent McGaughey focuses on with a college program -- and SMU loved using its tight ends in 2019.
Only a sophomore, Shadow Creek tight end Trent McGaughey has enough offers to distribute to upperclassmen in need. He's sitting at 25 offers and still has two varsity seasons remaining.
Early Thursday afternoon, McGaughey reported his latest offer from SMU. The 2022 standout -- and son of New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey -- was offered by SMU during his first-ever visit to the Hilltop, as he took in a spring practice and a tour of the campus and facilities.
