Jason Llewellyn knows championships. He's a 2022 tight end who, two weekends ago, was a part of an Aledo High School football team that won its UIL-record 10th state title.

Llewellyn's been a part of two of Aledo's title runs. Before he enters college, he'd love to get a third ring -- and be a part of an 11th state championship.

In his eyes, it'd be the perfect way to end one football chapter and start a new one.