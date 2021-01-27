2022 TE Jason Llewellyn, of state-champion Aledo, talks new SMU offer
Aledo tight end Jason Llewellyn earned an SMU offer on Wednesday and spoke about the program in general.
Jason Llewellyn knows championships. He's a 2022 tight end who, two weekends ago, was a part of an Aledo High School football team that won its UIL-record 10th state title.
Llewellyn's been a part of two of Aledo's title runs. Before he enters college, he'd love to get a third ring -- and be a part of an 11th state championship.
In his eyes, it'd be the perfect way to end one football chapter and start a new one.
