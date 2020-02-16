News More News
2022 SMU WR target Randy Masters living every day for legacy of 'Bobo'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Randy Masters' nickname is way more than just for show. The SMU 2022 receiver target plays to honor his father.

Randy "Bobo" Masters was a reliable wide receiver and punt returner for Shadow Creek's state-champion team in 2019.
Randy "Bobo" Masters was a reliable wide receiver and punt returner for Shadow Creek's state-champion team in 2019. (Courtesy: Randy Masters)

Every day, Randy Masters lives with a variety of goals. One of those goals is to make his father proud.

Masters' dad, who has the same first name, passed away from kidney failure in 2003, and the younger Masters steps on the football field with his father's legacy on his mind. That's why Masters is known around Shadow Creek High School as "Bobo."

