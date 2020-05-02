It was a draft unlike anything in NFL history last week. With prospective pros bunkered inside their homes -- relegated to only seeing their immediate family -- it felt like a mix of much-needed joy and a subdued detour from expected opulence of the proposed Las Vegas draft.

While 2022 SMU target Jamarion Miller was not going to hear his name called, he still played along with his family and pretended it was the real thing. The Tyler, Texas, running back also watched as James Proche got the call from the Baltimore Ravens.