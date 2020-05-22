2022 RB Emeka Megwa talks SMU, admires goal to keep local talent home
Emeka Megwa, a four-star running back from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, has been paying attention to SMU's future objectives.
The May recruiting boom with SMU's 2021 class has sent instant messages. The right messages.
The right messages to the right people.
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 2022 running back Emeka Megwa is a wanted individual. He has more than 30 offers and, now pushing 6-1 and 225 pounds, he's still got two more varsity seasons to put together a highlight high school career that will continue to make coaches salivate.
And while his signing day is still a couple of years away, Megwa is paying attention to what's right in front of him. SMU's program, minutes away from his home, is on a recruiting hot streak -- and it's a program looking to keep him close to home.
