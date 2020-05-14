One of the objectives of SMU recruiting boom for the 2021 class is to have a long- term domino effect. The Mustangs currently are without a 2022 commit, but there's still plenty of time.

And fortunately, there are good quarterbacks already on notice.

Rockwall 2022 quarterback Braedyn Locke was offered by SMU back in September, and since then, he's kept a close eye on what the Mustangs have been doing on and off the field. A 10-win season was impressive. A current 2021 recruiting ranking that's flirting with the national top 25, according to Rivals.com, is something that is equally intriguing.

Add in the fact that SMU is minutes away from his home, and Locke has several reasons why the program could ultimately check all necessary boxes.