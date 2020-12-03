Since the beginning of the spring, Haslet, Texas, 2022 offensive lineman Hunter Erb has become a player on the radar of several colleges. The three-star offensive tackle, now 6-7 and 310 pounds, is easy to notice with his size, but it was his improvement in camp circuits and spring showcases that helped his stock rise.

Erb, a junior at V.R. Eaton High School, has five reported offers. He added SMU to his list the day before Thanksgiving.