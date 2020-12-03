2022 OT Hunter Erb talks SMU offer
SMU recently offered one of the rising offensive tackles of the 2022 class in Eaton's Hunter Erb.
Since the beginning of the spring, Haslet, Texas, 2022 offensive lineman Hunter Erb has become a player on the radar of several colleges. The three-star offensive tackle, now 6-7 and 310 pounds, is easy to notice with his size, but it was his improvement in camp circuits and spring showcases that helped his stock rise.
Erb, a junior at V.R. Eaton High School, has five reported offers. He added SMU to his list the day before Thanksgiving.
