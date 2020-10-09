For Dallas Jesuit 2022 offensive lineman Matt Craycraft, every offer is a big one. And every offer is special.

But getting one from the school literally minutes away from his home -- from a school that currently sits as the top-ranked in-state university in the AP Top 25 poll -- was one that put a smile on Craycraft's face.

The three-star lineman reported an SMU offer on Wednesday after having discussions with co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker. The offer was No. 6 for the 6-4, 275-pound tackle.



