2022 OL Matt Craycraft speaks highly of new SMU offer
SMU scored big with a Dallas Jesuit commit last recruiting cycle. The Mustangs are hoping to strike gold again with Matt Craycraft.
For Dallas Jesuit 2022 offensive lineman Matt Craycraft, every offer is a big one. And every offer is special.
But getting one from the school literally minutes away from his home -- from a school that currently sits as the top-ranked in-state university in the AP Top 25 poll -- was one that put a smile on Craycraft's face.
The three-star lineman reported an SMU offer on Wednesday after having discussions with co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker. The offer was No. 6 for the 6-4, 275-pound tackle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news