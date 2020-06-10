News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 16:30:00 -0500') }} football

2022 Louisiana prospect Javae Gilmore talks versatility, SMU offer

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

Amite, Louisiana, 2022 Javae Gilmore can play a variety of positions, and his versatility is one of the things that attracts SMU.

Amite, Louisiana, 2022 prospect Javae Gilmore describes his game as "cocky."

Others -- coaches, opponents and scouts -- may describe it as versatile.

Gilmore, an incoming junior with 10 offers as of Wednesday, regularly lines up in five or six positions on a nightly basis for Amite High School. Tight end, linebacker, wide receiver and both strong and free safety, Gilmore moonlights in many roles. At the college level, however, he indicated he sees himself more as a linebacker.

