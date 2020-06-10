2022 Louisiana prospect Javae Gilmore talks versatility, SMU offer
Amite, Louisiana, 2022 Javae Gilmore can play a variety of positions, and his versatility is one of the things that attracts SMU.
Amite, Louisiana, 2022 prospect Javae Gilmore describes his game as "cocky."
Others -- coaches, opponents and scouts -- may describe it as versatile.
Gilmore, an incoming junior with 10 offers as of Wednesday, regularly lines up in five or six positions on a nightly basis for Amite High School. Tight end, linebacker, wide receiver and both strong and free safety, Gilmore moonlights in many roles. At the college level, however, he indicated he sees himself more as a linebacker.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news