Amite, Louisiana, 2022 prospect Javae Gilmore describes his game as "cocky."

Others -- coaches, opponents and scouts -- may describe it as versatile.

Gilmore, an incoming junior with 10 offers as of Wednesday, regularly lines up in five or six positions on a nightly basis for Amite High School. Tight end, linebacker, wide receiver and both strong and free safety, Gilmore moonlights in many roles. At the college level, however, he indicated he sees himself more as a linebacker.