When 2022 Manvel, Texas, linebacker Justin Medlock squeezed in an unofficial visit to SMU right before the dead period, it was a Manvel High School-dominated affair. Three of Medlock’s teammates went on the trip with him to see practice.

The only difference was that Medlock was the lone player in the group to receive an offer.

The outside linebacker has been on SMU's radar since a sophomore season that included 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups. Defensive backs coach Kevin Curtis extended the offer in January, as SMU joined the race for a wanted athlete with a list including multiple Power Five mainstays.