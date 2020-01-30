News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 16:15:45 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 LB Justin Medlock discusses new offer from SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Manvel linebacker Justin Medlock had triple-digit tackles as a sophomore. He spoke about his latest offer from SMU.

As a sophomore, Manvel, Texas, linebacker Justin Medlock led his team in tackles. And when you look at his tackle totals, he was far ahead of the rest of his teammates.

Medlock finished with 117 tackles in 14 games for Manvel. Of those 117 tackles, 79 were unassisted. Statistically, only one other player had more tackles combined -- solo and assisted -- than Medlock had solo.

That's impressive, particularly for a 2022 athlete.

