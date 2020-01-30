As a sophomore, Manvel, Texas, linebacker Justin Medlock led his team in tackles. And when you look at his tackle totals, he was far ahead of the rest of his teammates.

Medlock finished with 117 tackles in 14 games for Manvel. Of those 117 tackles, 79 were unassisted. Statistically, only one other player had more tackles combined -- solo and assisted -- than Medlock had solo.

That's impressive, particularly for a 2022 athlete.