At first glance, Texarkana, Texas, 2022 three-star defender Derrick Brown looks more like a big wide receiver or even a flex tight end.

But then you watch him deliver a hit. Or record a strip sack. Or get a fumble recovery or an interception.

Playing on the edge as a weak-side defensive end has been fulfilling for Brown, who is watching his recruiting stock rise at the start of the 2021 calendar year. On Christmas Day, Brown reported his first offer from Kansas. Wednesday afternoon, he earned offer No. 2 from SMU.