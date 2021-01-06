2022 hybrid defender Derrick Brown talks new SMU offer
Texarkana Texas High 2022 defender Derrick Brown reported an SMU offer Wednesday afternoon.
At first glance, Texarkana, Texas, 2022 three-star defender Derrick Brown looks more like a big wide receiver or even a flex tight end.
But then you watch him deliver a hit. Or record a strip sack. Or get a fumble recovery or an interception.
Playing on the edge as a weak-side defensive end has been fulfilling for Brown, who is watching his recruiting stock rise at the start of the 2021 calendar year. On Christmas Day, Brown reported his first offer from Kansas. Wednesday afternoon, he earned offer No. 2 from SMU.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news