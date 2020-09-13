2022 DE Vincent Paige talks SMU interest, upcoming season preparation
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic defensive end Vincent Paige is nearing double-digit offers, and SMU is a school to watch as he continues his recruiting process.
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 2022 defensive end Vincent Paige has been viewed by several evaluators as one of the Texas high school football athletes who could not only fall under the national radar, but also could be an absolute steal for a college program.
Paige's summer workouts have served as proof that he's got the skills to be a next-level threat. He's a 6-2, 235-pound rush end who currently has eight offers total, three of which are from Power 5 programs.
