In the last month, Rowlett 2022 defensive end Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode has watched his recruiting stock take a welcomed uptick.

The junior scored his first offer Nov. 10 from Kansas. Since then, he's added offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State and, most recently, Colorado.

SMU entered Ibukun-Okeyode's recruiting race the day before Thanksgiving. He was offered by SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner.