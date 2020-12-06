2022 DE Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode discusses recent SMU offer
2022 Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode, a rising defensive end from Rowlett, picked up an SMU offer just before Thanksgiving.
In the last month, Rowlett 2022 defensive end Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode has watched his recruiting stock take a welcomed uptick.
The junior scored his first offer Nov. 10 from Kansas. Since then, he's added offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State and, most recently, Colorado.
SMU entered Ibukun-Okeyode's recruiting race the day before Thanksgiving. He was offered by SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner.
