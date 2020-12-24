







The recruiting process is beginning to see an uptick with Fort Worth, Texas, 2022 defensive end Aaron Austin. The North Crowley standout, in the last 48 hours, has added offers from SMU, New Mexico and North Texas.

An SMU offer makes sense, as his position coach is a recent graduate. Austin receives tons of tutelage from North Crowley defensive ends coach Demerick Gary, who was a versatile defensive lineman for the Mustangs from 2016-19.