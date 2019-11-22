News More News
2022 combo guard Cruz Davis excited about 1st offer from SMU

Cruz Davis picked up his first basketball offer Wednesday from SMU, but there's a lot to like about his game that could make him a wanted player very soon.

Cruz Davis is the only sophomore on his roster at iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy, but in a short time, he's showing himself to be a major player to watch in the 2022 class.

Davis, still growing as a 6-1, 145-pound combo guard and a southpaw, already has done enough to impress the SMU coaching staff. Davis reported an SMU offer on Wednesday; it was his first offer.

