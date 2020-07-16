2022 center, versatile OL Demetrius Hunter discusses new SMU offer
West Orange-Stark has one of the top interior linemen in the 2022 class in Demetrius Hunter, who spoke about his new SMU offer Thursday.
Considered by some one of the top centers in Texas -- and arguably the country -- regardless of classification, West Orange-Stark 2022 Demetrius Hunter is watching his recruiting trend upward.
Since late June, he's picked up Power 5 offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Thursday afternoon, SMU officially joined the group that's courting the 6-3, 306-pound lineman.
