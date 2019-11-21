Self-described as "shifty," McKinney North 2021 receiver JJ Henry is a player to watch -- and one SMU jumped on quickly.

There are plenty of adjectives that athletes love to use in self-descriptions. One word not heard as often is "shifty," which was the first word McKinney North 2021 wide receiver JJ Henry used when asked about his play. Watch his film, and "shifty" fits perfectly. At 5-10 and 158 pounds, Henry is not the biggest player on the field, but his size takes a back seat when scouts see how tough it is for defenders to tackle him on the first try. Throw in speed and quickness, and Henry makes for a rising star in recruiting. Thursday evening, the junior added an offer from SMU, his second offer overall. Henry said he received the offer after a conversation with SMU receivers coach David Gru.

"We spoke earlier [Thursday]. He got to know me, and I got to know him," Henry said. "He talked to me about how the organization works and how I can contribute to the team and be in a good role. "For me, the call ended in a smile." Henry's first offer came last month from Texas Southern, but he was excited to get an offer from a team like SMU that is building something special around the Dallas area. He's an outside receiver for McKinney North but believes his best days ahead of him will come as a slot receiver at the next level, primarily because of the opportunities to use his shiftiness and elusiveness inside. Henry was SMU's homecoming game against East Carolina. He left the campus impressed with everything that SMU had to offer. "Just to know a ranked team offered me is mind-blowing," he said. "I'm not really surprised at this year, but things are really blowing up. I guess hard work is starting to pay off."