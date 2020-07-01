2021 recruiting: SMU targets to watch during the summer months
Here are five players to keep an eye on as we enter the July stretch.
2020 -- as unpredictable as it's been -- officially is half over. Amid COVID-19 and everything else that has dominated the news, the idea of starting college football on time keeps many sports fans going.
With college football, there's college football recruiting, and while SMU prepares to one-up its 10-win season last year, it's also looking to continue building on its 2021 class. The Mustangs have 11 commits and a national top-50 class entering July -- but there's plenty more room to improve.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news