2020 -- as unpredictable as it's been -- officially is half over. Amid COVID-19 and everything else that has dominated the news, the idea of starting college football on time keeps many sports fans going.

With college football, there's college football recruiting, and while SMU prepares to one-up its 10-win season last year, it's also looking to continue building on its 2021 class. The Mustangs have 11 commits and a national top-50 class entering July -- but there's plenty more room to improve.