{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 16:59:20 -0600') }} football

2021 QB, SMU target Sawyer Robertson preparing for spring

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Lubbock Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson spoke to The HillTopics about his interest SMU, as well as his upcoming recruiting plans.

The upcoming spring will be a busy one for Lubbock, Texas, quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The Coronado High School gunslinger, who has more than 7,700 passing yards and 88 touchdowns in three seasons, said he will make a Big 12 appearance for junior day later this month and plans on being in Pac-12 country and Big Ten country in February.

Robertson is one of SMU's primary targets for the 2021 class, and there is mutual interest between Robertson and the Mustangs. He's made multiple trips to the Hilltop and has yet to be disappointed.

