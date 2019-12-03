News More News
2019-12-03

2021 OL Remington Strickland discusses weekend trip to SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Fort Bend Christian Academy's versatile offensive lineman, who was offered by SMU in October, made the trip to the Hilltop for the season finale.

Fort Bend Christian Academy offensive lineman Remington Strickland was offered by SMU on Oct. 30. Strickland immediately knew he wanted to make the trip from the greater Houston area to the Hilltop.

Over the weekend, the 6-4, 294-pound, 2021 lineman was a part of the crowd to watch the final home game of the season for the Mustangs. It was an experience, he said, that will weigh heavy as he continues his recruiting process.

