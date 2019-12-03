Fort Bend Christian Academy offensive lineman Remington Strickland was offered by SMU on Oct. 30. Strickland immediately knew he wanted to make the trip from the greater Houston area to the Hilltop.

Over the weekend, the 6-4, 294-pound, 2021 lineman was a part of the crowd to watch the final home game of the season for the Mustangs. It was an experience, he said, that will weigh heavy as he continues his recruiting process.