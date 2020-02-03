News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 OL Joseph Amos happy with latest offer from SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Lancaster 2021 offensive lineman Joseph Amos spoke about his new offer from SMU.

The SMU football team signed seven offensive linemen during the early period of the 2020 recruiting cycle. That said, big, versatile linemen are always valued in recruiting, regardless of the class.

Lancaster, Texas, 2021 offensive lineman Joseph Amos fits the bill. He lined up at both tackle and guard for a Lancaster team that advanced to the Class 5A Division I Region II championship game in 2019.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}