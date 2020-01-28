Flower Mound, Texas, defensive end Stone Eby has been on SMU's radar for quite some time. He was finally officially offered by the Mustangs last Friday.

On Sunday, Eby was one of the athletes on campus to take in SMU's first junior day. It was his fifth trip to the Hilltop, and along with enjoying the overall junior day experience, Eby said he was excited to reconnect with a staff that has had its eye on him for months -- particularly defensive line coach Randall Joyner and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.