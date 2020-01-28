2021 DE Stone Eby 'super excited' about SMU offer, talks junior day visit
Flower Mound defensive end Stone Eby had a lot of positive things to say about SMU, as he was offered on Friday and took in junior day on Sunday.
Flower Mound, Texas, defensive end Stone Eby has been on SMU's radar for quite some time. He was finally officially offered by the Mustangs last Friday.
On Sunday, Eby was one of the athletes on campus to take in SMU's first junior day. It was his fifth trip to the Hilltop, and along with enjoying the overall junior day experience, Eby said he was excited to reconnect with a staff that has had its eye on him for months -- particularly defensive line coach Randall Joyner and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news