{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 08:12:58 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 DE Braylen Jackson happy to leave SMU with an offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Mansfield Lake Ridge's Braylen Jackson was one of the athletes on campus for SMU's junior day on Sunday. He left the Hilltop with an offer.

SMU had the first of its two scheduled junior days on Sunday, and Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge defensive end Braylen Jackson was one of several athletes in attendance. By the time he left the Hilltop, his first recruiting trip there, he had a new offer to his growing list.

Jackson reported an offer from SMU on Sunday. It's the second offer for the big defender, as SMU joins Arizona State, which offered last Wednesday.

