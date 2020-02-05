2021 DB Lathan Adams praises SMU on and off the field
DeSoto 2021 defensive back Lathan Adams recently added an offer from SMU and spoke about what attracted him in and out of football.
DeSoto High School is home to a number of talented football players, and 2021 defensive back Lathan Adams is hoping to be the next big thing to wear an FBS football uniform.
A three-star cornerback, Adams has six offers. He added his latest offer from SMU while at SMU's Super Bowl recruiting gathering this past Sunday. It was his second trip to SMU, and it was one that really stuck out because of all that the school has to offer.
