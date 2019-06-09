Sunday afternoon, North Little Rock HS tackle Erin Smith announced his commitment. He joins Karl Taylor and Dalton Perdue to form SMU's 2020 signing class.

In the past two days, SMU has landed two offensive lineman from Arkansas.

The 6-foot-5 Smith chose the Mustangs over offers from eight other schools, including Kansas, North Texas and Vanderbilt.

We have him pegged as the sixth-best player in the state of Arkansas.

Both Perdue and Smith are the result of efforts by Sonny Dykes and his staff to recruit from other states. Last year, SMU landed players from Louisiana and Florida, two states it had largely ignored under Chad Morris.